The Nati were rather unlucky with VAR and refereeing decisions in both the 2-0 loss in Denmark and the 4-1 loss against Spain. blue Sport draws four more conclusions from the draw.

Michael Wegmann

Captain Xhaka is irreplaceable

The Leverkusen star is our pacemaker, he calms the game down or makes it quick, distributes the ball and is usually playable. The stronger the opponent, the more important Xhaka. Substitute captain Akanji criticized the lack of communication on the pitch against Spain. Talking and giving instructions are among Xhaka's greatest strengths. It's a shame that, even at 31, his emotions still get the better of him from time to time, as they did in Denmark when he was shown a yellow card. He will be missing against Spain on Sunday - Denis Zakaria was unable to replace him. No Swiss can at the moment.

Amdouni is the man for Shaq moments

After the retirement of Xherdan Shaqiri, Swiss football asked itself: Who will provide the special moments from now on? Who will pull off a bicycle kick? Who will try to convert a corner kick directly? Since the Spain game at the latest, it seems clear: Amdouni could take over Shaqiri's legacy. Tricky, surprising, unconventional. A "street kicker" with a fine foot. Goal, disallowed goal and free kick against the crossbar against Spain. Best man, best entertainment.

The Nati lack breadth in the squad

If several regular players such as Xhaka, Ndoye and Elvedi are missing, as they were against Spain, things will be tight. Gregory Wüthrich (29), making his debut in the starting eleven, felt that the pace of Williams and the Spaniards was faster than in the Austrian Bundesliga. Zakaria also struggled, as did Becir Omeragic on the flank. The fact that coach Yakin did not call up Cédric Zesiger (26), a regular defender at Bundesliga club Vfl Wolfsburg, is surprising. Especially as Zesiger was at the European Championship and Fabian Schär has since withdrawn.

Goalie Kobel still without competitive luck

He can be blamed for little to almost nothing. Of the six goals conceded in his first two international matches as a permanent "No.1", only the 0:1 against Denmark is sustainable. And yet: 6 goals conceded are too many, as the ambitious Dortmund keeper knows best. He still lacks competitive luck in the national team: of his 7 games so far, he has not conceded a single goal - not even against teams like Kosovo or Andorra.