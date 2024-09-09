  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

2 games, 0 points, 1:6 goals Amdouni is the new Shaqiri - and 3 more Nati insights

Michael Wegmann

9.9.2024

The Nati were rather unlucky with VAR and refereeing decisions in both the 2-0 loss in Denmark and the 4-1 loss against Spain. blue Sport draws four more conclusions from the draw.

09.09.2024, 14:19

09.09.2024, 14:26

Captain Xhaka is irreplaceable

The Leverkusen star is our pacemaker, he calms the game down or makes it quick, distributes the ball and is usually playable. The stronger the opponent, the more important Xhaka. Substitute captain Akanji criticized the lack of communication on the pitch against Spain. Talking and giving instructions are among Xhaka's greatest strengths. It's a shame that, even at 31, his emotions still get the better of him from time to time, as they did in Denmark when he was shown a yellow card. He will be missing against Spain on Sunday - Denis Zakaria was unable to replace him. No Swiss can at the moment.

Switzerland concede four goals. Akanji criticizes lack of agreement:

Switzerland concede four goalsAkanji criticizes lack of agreement: "Anyone can communicate"

Amdouni is the man for Shaq moments

After the retirement of Xherdan Shaqiri, Swiss football asked itself: Who will provide the special moments from now on? Who will pull off a bicycle kick? Who will try to convert a corner kick directly? Since the Spain game at the latest, it seems clear: Amdouni could take over Shaqiri's legacy. Tricky, surprising, unconventional. A "street kicker" with a fine foot. Goal, disallowed goal and free kick against the crossbar against Spain. Best man, best entertainment.

Nati lose 1:4 with superior numbers. Ten Spaniards show eleven Swiss the European champion - these Swiss are inadequate

Nati lose 1:4 with superior numbersTen Spaniards show eleven Swiss the European champion - these Swiss are inadequate

The Nati lack breadth in the squad

If several regular players such as Xhaka, Ndoye and Elvedi are missing, as they were against Spain, things will be tight. Gregory Wüthrich (29), making his debut in the starting eleven, felt that the pace of Williams and the Spaniards was faster than in the Austrian Bundesliga. Zakaria also struggled, as did Becir Omeragic on the flank. The fact that coach Yakin did not call up Cédric Zesiger (26), a regular defender at Bundesliga club Vfl Wolfsburg, is surprising. Especially as Zesiger was at the European Championship and Fabian Schär has since withdrawn.

Goalie Kobel still without competitive luck

He can be blamed for little to almost nothing. Of the six goals conceded in his first two international matches as a permanent "No.1", only the 0:1 against Denmark is sustainable. And yet: 6 goals conceded are too many, as the ambitious Dortmund keeper knows best. He still lacks competitive luck in the national team: of his 7 games so far, he has not conceded a single goal - not even against teams like Kosovo or Andorra.

More from this section

England. Seraina Piubel moves to West Ham

EnglandSeraina Piubel moves to West Ham

Lack of luck in the Nations League. Murat Yakin's challenge:

Lack of luck in the Nations LeagueMurat Yakin's challenge: "We will come back stronger"

901st career goal. Portugal win against Scotland thanks to joker Ronaldo

901st career goalPortugal win against Scotland thanks to joker Ronaldo