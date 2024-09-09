  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati lose 1:4 with superior numbers Ten Spaniards show eleven Swiss the European champions - these Swiss are inadequate

Michael Wegmann

9.9.2024

The Swiss national team plays more than 70 minutes against Spain. Nevertheless, the Swiss team lost in the incessant rain against European champions Spain at the Stade de Genève. Despite the VAR blunder, almost half of all Swiss players are unsatisfactory. Here are the grades.

09.09.2024, 07:10

09.09.2024, 09:29

Grade:  4.5

Goal

Gregor Kobel

World-class reflex save from Joselu's header in the 4th minute. Unlucky that the linesman sees the ball behind the line. At 0:2 he first fends off Williams, then he is powerless with Fabian's follow-up shot. As was the case with goals three and four.

Grade:  2.5

Defense

Gregory Wüthrich

Takes on the rocket Williams in his second international match, loses the header duel at 0-1. His best scene was in the opposition penalty area: his header in the 67th minute flew just over the goal.

Grade:  4.0

Defense

Manuel Akanji

Runs clear of Lamine Yamal on a 30-meter sprint shortly before the break, makes Joselu look old several times. Not directly involved in or complicit in any of the goals conceded, but still somehow responsible as the leader of the defense.

Grade:  4.0

Defense

Ricardo Rodriguez

Doesn't have an easy time against wonderkid Lamine Yamal, but puts up a brave fight. Drives the ball forward once or twice, but misses the clearance. Was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Grade:  3.5

Defense

Becir Omeragic

Even though he is deployed in an unfamiliar position on the wing, he has pace up front. Unlucky that his goal was disallowed because the VAR intervened due to a Freuler hand. Rather unfortunate at the back: simply lets himself be run over by Torres before the 1:3 (77'). He has to take the blame for that.

Grade:  2.5

Midfield

Denis Zakaria

He's not Xhaka, he's Zakaria, said the Monaco captain before the game. He was proved right: He may be quicker than the Nati captain, but he is less sure on the ball, less composed. He is definitely not a strategist, not a ball distributor like Xhaka is. He has to leave the pitch after an hour - not his night. Perhaps in a better defensive position in future.

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Remo Freuler

Helps the gardener in the fight against the fungal infestation on the Stade de Genève pitch. Because he plows up the turf, always on the move. Except before the 0:1, where he allows himself to be duped far too easily by Lamine Yamal.

Note:  3.0

Midfield

Michel Aebischer

Makes a momentous mistake in midfield before the 0:2. Complains that he was pushed. Had no influence on the game, very little went his way and was substituted after 75 minutes.

Note:  5.0

Sturm

Zeki Amdouni

Unlucky when he curled a free-kick against the crossbar in the 25th minute. Unlucky that his header was disallowed. Nevertheless, he is allowed to unpack his archer's jubilation. Scorer to make it 1:2 in the meantime. Tricky, cheeky. Amdouni knows how to please.

Note:  4.0

Striker

Breel Embolo

He causes problems for the Spanish central defense with his power. So much so that Le Normand was cautioned early on for being the last man to tackle him. Header assist for Amdouni's 1:2. In contrast to the Denmark game, enough.

Note:  5.0

Striker

Ruben Vargas

Light-footed, tricky. Carvajal has his work cut out for him. Kicks most of the standing balls and often does well. His corner in the 41st minute leads to 1:2. Together with Amdouni the most conspicuous Swiss player, although he deteriorates in the second half.

Substitute players

 

Midfield

Fabian Rieder

Came on for Rodriguez in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Renato Steffen

Came on for Vargas in the 85th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Forward

Kwadwo Duah

Came on for Aebischer in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Midfield

Vincent Sierro

Came on for Zakaria in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: 

Forward

Joël Monteiro

Came on for Embolo in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.

More soccer

Switzerland concede four goals. Akanji criticizes lack of agreement:

Switzerland concede four goalsAkanji criticizes lack of agreement: "Anyone can communicate"

901st career goal. Portugal win against Scotland thanks to joker Ronaldo

901st career goalPortugal win against Scotland thanks to joker Ronaldo

70 minutes outnumbered is not enough. The national team loses 4-1 to European champions Spain

70 minutes outnumbered is not enoughThe national team loses 4-1 to European champions Spain

Two dream goals. Denmark works its magic and defeats Serbia 2:0

Two dream goalsDenmark works its magic and defeats Serbia 2:0

"Nominated at some point too"Nagelsmann jokes about "Ballon d'Or" list after Musiala show