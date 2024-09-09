The Swiss national team plays more than 70 minutes against Spain. Nevertheless, the Swiss team lost in the incessant rain against European champions Spain at the Stade de Genève. Despite the VAR blunder, almost half of all Swiss players are unsatisfactory. Here are the grades.

Michael Wegmann

Grade: 4.5 Goal Gregor Kobel

World-class reflex save from Joselu's header in the 4th minute. Unlucky that the linesman sees the ball behind the line. At 0:2 he first fends off Williams, then he is powerless with Fabian's follow-up shot. As was the case with goals three and four.

Grade: 2.5 Defense Gregory Wüthrich

Takes on the rocket Williams in his second international match, loses the header duel at 0-1. His best scene was in the opposition penalty area: his header in the 67th minute flew just over the goal.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Manuel Akanji

Runs clear of Lamine Yamal on a 30-meter sprint shortly before the break, makes Joselu look old several times. Not directly involved in or complicit in any of the goals conceded, but still somehow responsible as the leader of the defense.

Grade: 4.0 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Doesn't have an easy time against wonderkid Lamine Yamal, but puts up a brave fight. Drives the ball forward once or twice, but misses the clearance. Was substituted in the 62nd minute.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Becir Omeragic

Even though he is deployed in an unfamiliar position on the wing, he has pace up front. Unlucky that his goal was disallowed because the VAR intervened due to a Freuler hand. Rather unfortunate at the back: simply lets himself be run over by Torres before the 1:3 (77'). He has to take the blame for that.

Grade: 2.5 Midfield Denis Zakaria

He's not Xhaka, he's Zakaria, said the Monaco captain before the game. He was proved right: He may be quicker than the Nati captain, but he is less sure on the ball, less composed. He is definitely not a strategist, not a ball distributor like Xhaka is. He has to leave the pitch after an hour - not his night. Perhaps in a better defensive position in future.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Remo Freuler

Helps the gardener in the fight against the fungal infestation on the Stade de Genève pitch. Because he plows up the turf, always on the move. Except before the 0:1, where he allows himself to be duped far too easily by Lamine Yamal.

Note: 3.0 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Makes a momentous mistake in midfield before the 0:2. Complains that he was pushed. Had no influence on the game, very little went his way and was substituted after 75 minutes.

Note: 5.0 Sturm Zeki Amdouni

Unlucky when he curled a free-kick against the crossbar in the 25th minute. Unlucky that his header was disallowed. Nevertheless, he is allowed to unpack his archer's jubilation. Scorer to make it 1:2 in the meantime. Tricky, cheeky. Amdouni knows how to please.

Note: 4.0 Striker Breel Embolo

He causes problems for the Spanish central defense with his power. So much so that Le Normand was cautioned early on for being the last man to tackle him. Header assist for Amdouni's 1:2. In contrast to the Denmark game, enough.

Note: 5.0 Striker Ruben Vargas

Light-footed, tricky. Carvajal has his work cut out for him. Kicks most of the standing balls and often does well. His corner in the 41st minute leads to 1:2. Together with Amdouni the most conspicuous Swiss player, although he deteriorates in the second half.

Substitute players

– Midfield Fabian Rieder

Came on for Rodriguez in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Midfield Renato Steffen

Came on for Vargas in the 85th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Forward Kwadwo Duah

Came on for Aebischer in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Midfield Vincent Sierro

Came on for Zakaria in the 62nd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade: – Forward Joël Monteiro

Came on for Embolo in the 76th minute. Too short for a rating.