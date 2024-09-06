Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina 1-0 up against Chile shortly after the break. Keystone

Even without their superstar Lionel Messi, the Argentinian national team clearly beat Chile 3:0 in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Argentina wins 3:0 against Chile in the World Cup qualifiers.

The goals were scored by Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez and Paulo Dybala.

Lionel Messi was absent due to an ankle injury. Show more

Liverpool FC's Alexis Mac Allister scored in the 48th minute in front of the home crowd in Buenos Aires. Atlético Madrid striker Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 in the 84th minute before AS Roma's Paulo Dybala scored in stoppage time to make it 2-0. Messi did not feature in the Estadio Monumental as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

World champions Argentina clearly lead the South American qualifying table for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 18 points after seven games. Next Tuesday, the Albiceleste will face third-placed Colombia in Barranquilla.

SDA