World champion Lionel Messi's comeback to the national team is not very successful due to the poor pitch. Keystone

In the comeback of superstar Lionel Messi, Argentina cannot get past a draw in Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers. Brazil celebrate a last-minute victory in Chile.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you World champions Argentina play out a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers.

"It was an ugly game," says Lionel Messi about his comeback after a two-month injury break. The playing conditions were difficult.

Brazil beat Chile 2:1, with Luiz Henrique scoring the winner for the Seleçao in the 89th minute. Show more

With captain Messi returning from a two-month injury lay-off, Benfica Lisbon's Nicolas Otamendi put world champions Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Salomon Rondon equalized for the hosts with a header midway through the second half.

"It was an ugly game," said Messi after the match. His team couldn't even play two passes in a row. After heavy rainfall, the match was kicked off late because the water first had to be removed from the pitch. "It's difficult to play in these conditions," said Messi.

For Argentina, successfully qualifying for the World Cup seems to be a mere formality despite the loss of points. The defending champions continue to lead the South American qualifying table after nine rounds.

Brazil clinch late victory

Brazil had considerably more difficulties than Argentina. However, the Seleçao climbed to fourth place with a late 2:1 victory in Chile. Luiz Henrique became the match-winner in the 89th minute after his club colleague from Botafogo, Igor Jesus, had equalized Eduardo Vargas' early opening goal (2nd) in first-half stoppage time. Brazil are six points behind Argentina and two points ahead of Venezuela in 7th place.

The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico, while the seventh-placed team has to go through to the play-offs.

SDA