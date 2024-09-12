  1. Residential Customers
Scandalous pro Martinez Argentina goalie knocks a camera to the ground after failure

Patrick Lämmle

12.9.2024

Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez cultivates his image as a bad boy.
Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez cultivates his image as a bad boy.
Picture: Keystone

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is once again unable to control his emotions and adds another chapter to his scandalous record.

12.09.2024, 15:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After the 2-1 defeat against Colombia, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez loses his temper and knocks a camera to the ground.
  • The Aston Villa goalkeeper is always a provocateur. His tasteless actions after winning the 2022 World Cup final will be remembered forever.
Show more

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez showed that he is a bad winner after winning the 2022 World Cup final. After the triumph, in which he was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament thanks to his penalty saves in the semi-final against the Netherlands and in the final against France, he caused a scandal with his celebrations. At the time, he held the golden glove in front of his crotch, triggering a wave of criticism.

Martinez makes fun of Mbappé

At the dressing room celebration, he did a happy dance with his team-mates and repeatedly called for "a minute's silence for Mbappé".

Martinez saw no reason to apologize. On the contrary, he went one better. During the celebrations, he later carried around a doll with the face of a disappointed Kylian Mbappé glued to it. Adil Rami, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, then insulted the keeper and called him the "most hated man in France".

Incidentally, he recently repeated the penis cheer with the Copa América trophy.

Emiliano Martinez enlarges his best piece.
Emiliano Martinez enlarges his best piece.
Picture: Imago

Martinez knocks a camera to the ground

Now Martinez has shown that he is also a bad loser. After the 2-1 defeat in the World Cup qualifier against Colombia, the goalkeeper's nerves were on edge, even though things are still looking good for the Gauchos in terms of World Cup qualification. Martinez congratulates an opponent, then catches sight of a mobile camera as he leaves the pitch and knocks it to the ground with a well-aimed punch.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has also repeatedly attracted negative attention in the Premier League. The camera attack further burnishes his image as a "bad boy".

