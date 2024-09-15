  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Augsburg win on Vargas' starting debut

SDA

15.9.2024 - 17:32

3:1 against newly promoted St. Pauli: Ruben Vargas (left) and FC Augsburg win for the first time in the still young Bundesliga season
3:1 against newly promoted St. Pauli: Ruben Vargas (left) and FC Augsburg win for the first time in the still young Bundesliga season
Keystone

Augsburg notches up their first win in the 3rd round of the Bundesliga. Ruben Vargas' team, who played from the start for the first time this season, beat newly promoted St. Pauli 3:1.

15.09.2024, 17:32

15.09.2024, 17:39

After the heavy 4-0 defeat in Heidenheim, Augsburg showed a reaction and deserved to win. Marius Wolf with a beautiful shot and Phillip Tietz, who came on as a substitute for the conspicuous Vargas, gave the home team a 2-0 lead in the second half.

St. Pauli, who scored the equalizer through Carlo Boukhalfa a quarter of an hour before the end, pressed for an equalizer. However, Nediljko Labrovic held on to the win with a strong save from Elias Saad. Yusuf Kabadayi scored the final goal in stoppage time. As a result, St. Pauli remain bottom of the table along with Bochum and Kiel after three rounds.

Brief telegram

Augsburg - St. Pauli 3:1 (0:0). - Goals: 47 Wolf 1:0. 66 Tietz 2:0. 74 Boukhalfa 2:1. 96 Kabadayi 3:1. - Comments: Augsburg with Vargas (until 62).

SDA

