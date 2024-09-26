Wojciech Szczesny is set to make his comeback just a few weeks after his retirement. Keystone

How is FC Barcelona reacting to the injury shock surrounding Marc-André ter Stegen? Wojciech Szczesny is considered a top candidate, even though - or perhaps because - the Pole actually ended his career in the summer. An agreement is now said to have been reached.

In the search for a replacement, FC Barcelona appear to have found what they were looking for. Wojciech Szczesny, who actually retired after the European Championship, is set to fill the gap.

"It would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option," says the Pole. An agreement is said to have already been reached. Show more

The transfer window has been closed for a month. Barça would not actually be able to respond to the long absence of regular goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who has torn the patellar tendon in his right knee and will probably be out until the end of the season, until January. Actually. Unless the Catalans bring in a player without a club.

And that's where Wojciech Szczesny comes in. The 34-year-old last stood between the posts for seven years at Juventus Turin and announced the end of his career after the European Championship in the summer. Now he could make an unexpected comeback. Barcelona have enquired with the 84-time Polish international as to whether he would be interested in playing for them.

Szczesny is not averse. "I understand the difficult situation that has arisen for them after ter Stegen's injury and I think it would be disrespectful of me not to consider this option," said the compatriot of Barça star Robert Lewandowski to the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Agreement apparently reached - medical check on Thursday?

On Wednesday evening, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported the agreement. Szczesny will join Barça until the end of the season. According to the Polish portal "meczyki.pl.", the keeper will undergo a medical test this Thursday. However, the club has not yet made any official announcement.

Barça coach Hansi Flick explained in a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the match against FC Getafe that they had confidence in substitute keeper Iñaki Peña. "He's doing very well, is very professional and has trained hard," said Flick. However, the German also announced further talks and made it clear that Barça's defense is very young. An experienced goalkeeper could help, but Peña also did a good job in the 1-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday.