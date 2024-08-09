  1. Residential Customers
Season opener at St. Jakob-Park Basel wins opening game against the YB women

SDA

9.8.2024 - 21:21

FC Basel wins the opening game of the Womens Super League season at St. Jakob-Park.
FC Basel wins the opening game of the Womens Super League season at St. Jakob-Park.
Keystone

The Womens Super League has been launched. In the first game of the season, Basel won 2:1 against Young Boys at St. Jakob-Park after falling behind.

9.8.2024 - 21:21

Milena Nikolic scored twice in the 50th and 80th minutes to turn a 0:1 deficit into a 2:1 win. Young Boys had to play the last 32 minutes short-handed after Audrey Remy was shown a yellow card.

The match between Basel and YB marked the start of the new women's season, which will end next June with the European Championship in Switzerland. Basel and Young Boys, together with title holders Servette Chênois and Zurich, are among the contenders for the title.

SDA

