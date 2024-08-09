FC Basel wins the opening game of the Womens Super League season at St. Jakob-Park. Keystone

The Womens Super League has been launched. In the first game of the season, Basel won 2:1 against Young Boys at St. Jakob-Park after falling behind.

Milena Nikolic scored twice in the 50th and 80th minutes to turn a 0:1 deficit into a 2:1 win. Young Boys had to play the last 32 minutes short-handed after Audrey Remy was shown a yellow card.

The match between Basel and YB marked the start of the new women's season, which will end next June with the European Championship in Switzerland. Basel and Young Boys, together with title holders Servette Chênois and Zurich, are among the contenders for the title.

Die YB Frauen müssen sich vor 4'033

Zuschauenden im St. Jakob-Park zum Saisonauftakt 1:

2 gegen den FC Basel geschlagen geben. Das Tor für

die Bernerinnen erzielte Stephanie Waeber.



Basel - YB 2:1 (0:1)

-

⚽️ 33. 0:1 Waeber

🏐 50. 1:1 Nikolic

🏐 80. 2:1 Nikolic

Basel - YB 2:1 (0:1)

-

⚽️ 33. 0:1 Waeber

🏐 50. 1:1 Nikolic

🏐 80. 2:1 Nikolic

