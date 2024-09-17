AC Bellinzona supporters were too happy about the 2:1 victory in the season opener against Wil Keystone

The Swiss Football League's Court of Appeal has confirmed the Disciplinary Commission's decision to convert Bellinzona's 2:1 defeat against Wil in the first round of the Challenge League into a 0:3 forfeit.

The Disciplinary Committee had already issued the forfeit on August 12. As a reminder: Bellinzona listed eight non-locally trained players on the match sheet for the game against Wil instead of the maximum of seven.

Now that the decision is legally binding, the Challenge League ranking list has been officially adjusted. Bellinzona drops from 2nd to 5th place, while Wil improves from 10th to 7th place.

