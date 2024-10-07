For the first time since his contract with FCZ was terminated, Fabio Daprelà is back at the Letzigrund. During the top match against his former team Lugano, he talks about the difficult weeks, training alone and his future.

For the first time, Daprelà talks publicly about the difficult last few weeks under FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz. Did it affect you that you were no longer trusted to help FCZ? "I don't hold grudges, football is a matter of opinion," says Daprelà, revealing why he is currently training alone and how he intends to continue.

Before kick-off, he will be visiting the Luganesi, where he spent six enjoyable and successful years before moving to FCZ. Show more

On September 9, FCZ terminates the contract with Fabio Daprelà. The defender, who joined from Lugano in the summer of 2023, no longer had a present or future at FCZ under Ricardo Moniz and spent most of his time on the bench or in the stands.

Daprelà has not spoken publicly since his contract was terminated. Until yesterday, Sunday, when the 33-year-old accompanied blue Sport to the Letzigrund for the top-of-the-table clash between his former clubs FCZ and Lugano.

First appearance after termination of contract: Ex-FCZ defender Fabio Daprelà together with blue News Head of Sport Online Michael Wegmann at the FCZ game. zVg

That's why Daprelà was in the Lugano dressing room before kick-off

Daprelà visits his ex-colleagues in the dressing room around 40 minutes before kick-off. Not the Zurich team, but the Luganesi, with whom he had previously played six successful years. Bottani, Croci-Torti & Co. "If they're coming to Zurich, I have to say hello to them," says Daprelà with a grin.

He doesn't want to talk about his difficult last few months at FCZ. "It's clear that things didn't turn out the way I imagined. But I always behaved in an exemplary manner and always gave my all in training. I don't need or want to talk any more about it."

Were you affected by the fact that you were no longer trusted to help FCZ? "I don't hold grudges, football is a matter of opinion. You have to accept that." Professional on the pitch, professional off it. No verbal abuse, not even a shirt tug.

"Would rather play than sit here"

Since his departure, he has been training for himself. At least most of the time. "I know exactly what I need. I'm fit and would be ready to join a team training session straight away. If I get a call and an interesting request, I'd be ready." He is currently focusing on Swiss clubs, he says, "but I'm actually open to anything."

He would rather play than sit in the stands, he says. And for which team? Daprelà laughs and says: "I knew this question would come up." He leaves it unanswered, preferring to talk about his former teammates on the pitch. About the new arrivals at FCZ, of whom Mariano Gomez and Mounir Chouiar ("when he feels like it, he's great") impress him the most. And about the Luganesi. For example, 1:0 goalscorer Ignacio Aliseda. "When he's fit and healthy, I think he's the best footballer in the Super League," says Daprelà.

The top-of-the-table clash between his former clubs ended 1-1 in front of 14,393 spectators, with both remaining at the top of the league after the international break. And Daprelà continues to keep fit on his own.