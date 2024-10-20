The former cult coach of SC Freiburg, Christian Streich, watched the game between Bern's Young Boys and FC Luzern in the Wankdorf. Are the champions on the verge of a coaching blowout?

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian Streich watches the match between YB and Luzern in the Wankdorf.

The long-time coach of SC Freiburg has been without a club since this summer.

YB say that Streich's visit has nothing to do with the search for a new coach. Show more

For almost 13 years, cult coach Christian Streich was on the sidelines at Bundesliga club Freiburg. The 59-year-old has been without a club since this summer - on Saturday he sat in the stands during YB's win against Luzern in the Wankdorf.

Is Streich a candidate to coach the struggling champions? Or did the German just happen to be in the Bernese crowd for Joel Magnin's first game since Patrick Rahmen was sacked?

As blue Sport has learned from YB, the German's visit has nothing to do with the coaching search. The club apparently did not know that Streich would be present against Lucerne.

As a spectator, the 59-year-old witnessed a Bernese liberation in the Super League. The champions beat Lucerne 2:1 and thus relinquished the red lantern.

