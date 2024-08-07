Gregor Kobel is no longer vice-captain at BVB, but remains on the team council. IMAGO/Eibner Europa

Gregor Kobel is no longer vice-captain of Borussia Dortmund. The new BVB coach Nuri Sahin explains his decision. He could not reach Kobel during the game due to his position in goal.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you The captain question at BVB has been settled. Emre Can remains the spokesman. Gregor Kobel must relinquish his position as vice-captain to Julian Brandt.

Nuri Sahin made his decision public on Tuesday evening. The new BVB coach wanted to be able to reach the captain quickly during a game, which was not possible with Kobel in goal. Kobel took the decision "super professionally".

Kobel remains a member of the five-man squad. This consists of Can, Brandt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer and Kobel. Show more

Gregor Kobel is entering his fourth Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund. At BVB, he has matured into one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Under Edin Terzic, the national team keeper was named vice-captain, while new coach Nuri Sahin has opted for a new deputy to leader Emre Can. Julian Brandt takes over Kobel's previous role, while Nico Schlotterbeck is now third in the captain hierarchy.

"The decision with the captains was not a decision against Greg," said Sahin on Tuesday evening after the 2-2 draw in the test match against Villarreal in Bad Ragaz. Kobel has a huge standing in the team. "I had two very good conversations with him."

Sahin had told his goalkeeper that he wanted to have the connection on the field with a field player. "Greg took it really professionally and said that he was fully on board and fully supported me." Sahin speaks of Kobel as "one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His position with us is so highly regarded, it could hardly be higher."

Sahin wants to be able to reach the captain quickly in the game

Under Sahin, only outfield players will wear the captain's armband. Is the new rule that only the captain is allowed to discuss with the referee the reason for this decision? No. "That would be an alibi," says Sahin. If the captain were a goalkeeper, an outfield player would be appointed in advance who would be allowed to discuss with the referees.

The reason for Sahin's decision is the availability of the players during the game. "I want to be able to reach the captain quickly." He has a lot of contact with the players, "and in those brief moments you have in a full stadium, I can't reach Greg".

Kobel remains on the team council

The question of the captain has therefore been settled at BVB. Kobel will remain on the team council. This is made up of the captains Can and Brandt as well as Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer and the national team keeper.

BVB will face their final acid test next Saturday. They will face Premier League club Aston Villa. The first round of the DFB Cup is then scheduled for August 17 against Phönix Lübeck.

