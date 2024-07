Riccardo Calafiori played for Italy at the European Championships Keystone

The Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori is moving to Arsenal. The 22-year-old international has signed a five-year contract in London after a successful season in Bologna.

SDA

The rumored transfer fee for the former FC Basel defender, with whom Calafiori advanced to the Conference League semi-finals in 2023 before moving on to Bologna, is £42 million.

As Basel have secured a share of any subsequent resales when selling Calafiori, they will also be financially compensated for this transfer.

SDA