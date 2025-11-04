Soccer coach Mladen Zizovic has died at the age of 44. (archive picture) dpa

During a first division match in Lucani, Serbia, guest coach Mladen Zizovic collapses. The sad news follows minutes later.

DPA dpa

A death overshadowed the first division match in Serbia between FK Mladost Lucani and FK Radnicki. Visiting coach Mladen Zizovic collapsed during the game on Monday evening and died shortly afterwards, according to reports in the Serbian media. The exact cause of death was not initially given. Zizovic was 44 years old.

The coach of Radicki collapsed in the 22nd minute, the game was interrupted and the coach was taken away in an ambulance, reported the Serbian news agency Beta. The game in Lucani, 160 kilometers south of Belgrade, was initially continued before the news of the death was announced in the 41st minute. Players from both teams were stunned and many cried on the pitch.

"Great tragedy": club and league mourn

"Our club has not only lost an outstanding professional, but above all a good person, friend and committed sportsman who left a deep impression on everyone who knew him with his knowledge, energy and integrity," Radicki wrote on his Facebook page.

Zizovic had taken over as coach of FK Radnicki, based in the town of Kragujevac (around 140 kilometers south of Belgrade), just two weeks ago. His death was "a great tragedy and an immense loss for Serbian and regional football", the Serbian Super League announced.