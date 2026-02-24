  1. Residential Customers
Black evening for the Nati star Manuel Akanji's huge block leads to Inters' downfall

Luca Betschart

24.2.2026

Manuel Akanji endured a bitter few minutes in the Champions League play-off second leg against Bodö/Glimt, which ended with his huge block before the Norwegians took a 1-0 lead.

24.02.2026, 23:17

24.02.2026, 23:21

After the 3-1 defeat in the far north, Inter faced a difficult task in the play-off second leg against Bodö/Glimt. The Milan side failed to mount a comeback and so last year's finalists had to bow out before the Champions League round of 16.

David beats Goliath. Bodö/Glimt pull off the big surprise and knock Inter out of the Champions League

David beats GoliathBodö/Glimt pull off the big surprise and knock Inter out of the Champions League

The downfall of the 2:1 home defeat was caused by, of all people, national team defender Manuel Akanji. Shortly after the break, the 30-year-old experienced some very bitter minutes.

Collision, huge block, shot at the post

In the 51st minute, he battled for the ball with Ole Didrik Blomberg and was hit above the left eye by the back of the Norwegian's head. Visibly dazed, Akanji is tended to on the touchline and continues to play with a bandage around his head.

Seven minutes later, things got even worse for the Swiss player. Surrounded by three Norwegians, he played a back pass to Yann Sommer that was too short. Jens Petter Hauge thanked him with the landmark 1:0 for Bodö/Glimt (in the video at the beginning of the article).

Further bad luck for Akanji in the 69th minute. He had the chance to make up for his mistake, but only hit the post with his direct shot after a corner. True to the motto: if it doesn't work, it doesn't work.

The highlights of the match

