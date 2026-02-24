A decision made by referee Daniele Chiffi and his assistants at the match between Atalanta and Napoli is causing a stir, and not just in the stadium. imago

An afternoon in front of the television turns into a tragedy in Capodimonte, a suburb of Napoli. The reason: a penalty that is disallowed by the referees.

It was triggered by a disallowed penalty, whereupon the man, out of frustration, insulted the television and his wife falsely referred the words to himself.

The woman attacked with scissors and several knives before she was stopped by the police. The injured man is in hospital and is out of danger. Show more

Blood, a knife rammed into the wall and a man taken to hospital as an emergency. Images that should have nothing to do with football, but which took place in a couple's living room during the match between Atalanta and Napoli (2:1) on Sunday.

A 40-year-old Napoli fan from Capodimonte was stabbed to death by his wife - due to a tragic misunderstanding, according to a report in the "Gazzetta dello Sport".

According to the report, the referee's decision to take back a penalty for Napoli caused great anger in the man, causing him to swear into the television. His 35-year-old wife, however, was convinced that the insults were directed at her. The verbal argument escalated. "Go away or I'll stab you", shouted the woman - and quickly followed up the threats with action, writes the newspaper.

Several stab wounds

In the heat of the moment, the 35-year-old is said to have first thrown a pair of scissors at her husband, but missed him. She then ran into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed him several times. While the bleeding man desperately tried to call for help, the woman continued the attack and threw more knives, one of which got stuck in the living room wall.

The intervention of the police officers from Capodimonte prevented worse. The officers not only stopped the attack, but also found three more knives in the woman's handbag. The 40-year-old is currently being treated in hospital. He suffered several injuries, but fortunately his life is not in danger.