FC Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo for several weeks.

The attacking player, who moved to Spain from Leipzig this season, suffered a muscle injury to his right thigh on Sunday during the 4:1 away win in the La Liga match against Girona.

Olmo, who won the European Championship with Spain in the summer, had scored the 3-0 on Sunday a quarter of an hour before the mishap.

