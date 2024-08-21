David von Ballmoos is ruled out injured before the break. The YB goalkeeper had to intervene twice in extremis.

Syl Battistuzzi

After just under three minutes, David von Ballmoos can still put his hands in the air without any problems - team-mate Joel Monteiro scores on the other side of the pitch to give the Bernese side an early lead.

Ten minutes later, von Ballmoos has to be tended to for the first time. The 29-year-old is able to fist away a cross from Galatasaray starting striker Mauro Icardi. His right shoulder hurts after the duel with the Argentinian.

In the 19th minute, Baris Yilmaz, who had broken through, gets free on the right-hand side, but von Ballmoos cleverly closes the angle and is able to clear the ball for a corner. But the YB keeper's left shoulder hurts after his save.

Even painkillers don't help. After half an hour, von Ballmoos has to be substituted. Marvin Keller comes in for him. It is also the European Cup debut for the 22-year-old, who has returned from Winterthur for this season.

Possibly a ligament injury

The exact diagnosis for von Ballmoos is still pending, with initial examinations pointing to a ligament injury. It is to be hoped that the Bernese veteran will recover quickly. The veteran has secured the number 1 position in the capital.

Most recently, he prevailed over Anthony Racioppi, who fled to Hull City on the island in the summer. Racioppi was briefly at the top of the club hierarchy before having to relinquish his regular place in front of the YB goal to David von Ballmoos last December.

Visiting goalkeeper Fernando Muslera did not see out the second half either. The Uruguayan was injured in a collision with Joel Monteiro and stayed in the dressing room during the break.