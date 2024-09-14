  1. Residential Customers
Ligue 1 Denis Zakaria scorer again for Monaco

SDA

14.9.2024 - 21:33

Swiss international Denis Zakaria (l.) is getting closer to his former form at AS Monaco
IMAGO/Sipa USA

Denis Zakaria honors his appointment as Monaco captain with another strong performance. The Swiss international scored and provided the assist in Monaco's 3-0 win in Auxerre.

Zakaria set up Vanderson to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute and finished the scoring with a rebound in the 89th minute. Goalkeeper Philipp Köhn and Breel Embolo (until the 64th minute) were also on the pitch.

Zakaria had already scored for his team before the international break. In the 1-1 draw against Lens, the 27-year-old was also at fault for the penalty that led to the equalizer. With ten points from four games, Monaco have nevertheless made a good start to the season.

SDA

