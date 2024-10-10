  1. Residential Customers
New job Dennis Hediger becomes U21 coach at FC Zurich

Syl Battistuzzi

10.10.2024

Also a safe bet at blue Sport: Dennis Hediger,

Following Fabio Ingolitsch's move to the Austrian Bundesliga, Dennis Hediger has taken over as head coach of the U21s at FC Zurich.

10.10.2024, 10:34

Dennis Hediger, who is also an expert on blue Sport, joined FCZ at the beginning of 2024 and has been a successful U19 coach ever since. He previously coached the FC Basel U21s. The 38-year-old has also been involved in FC Thun's youth academy.

During his active career, Hediger played over 240 Super League games for Thun, where he was also captain for many years and established himself as a leader. Hediger has signed a contract until 2027 in his new role at FCZ.

