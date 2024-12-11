Willem Geubbels extends his contract in eastern Switzerland by two years. KEYSTONE

FC St.Gallen confirmed the contract extension with striker Willem Geubbels on Wednesday. The Frenchman, whose contract would have expired in the summer of 2025, has signed until 2027.

Tobias Benz

The 23-year-old moved to FCSG from AS Monaco in the winter of 2023. Geubbels played a total of 73 competitive matches for the Espen, in which he scored 18 goals and set up seven others.

i am not done yet! ✍️ #WG2027 pic.twitter.com/KKRFQ5YNWx — FC St.Gallen 1879 GRÜEWISS IM HERZ (@FCSG_1879) December 11, 2024

In a statement, sporting director Roger Stilz was delighted with the extension: "Willem has developed into a great player with us both on and off the pitch. He works for his teammates, also in defense. He is a strong sprinter, technically good and agile. Thanks to the concrete work of the new coaching team, he has once again improved significantly. It was therefore very important to us to tie him to the club for the long term. We are delighted that Willem has decided to stay with us and extended his contract early."

