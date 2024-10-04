Paul Pogba will soon be allowed to play football again Keystone

The doping ban against Paul Pogba, 2018 world champion with France, will be reduced from four years to 18 months, a spokesperson for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday.

SDA

The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder will therefore be allowed to resume his career next March. The original ban would not have ended until August 2027.

Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August of last year after a match against Udinese. The B sample confirmed the result. Pogba denies having used banned substances to enhance his performance. However, he admitted to having taken a food supplement whose package insert refers to performance-enhancing substances.

