  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Italy Doping ban against Pogba reduced to 18 months

SDA

4.10.2024 - 20:24

Paul Pogba will soon be allowed to play football again
Paul Pogba will soon be allowed to play football again
Keystone

The doping ban against Paul Pogba, 2018 world champion with France, will be reduced from four years to 18 months, a spokesperson for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced on Friday.

04.10.2024, 20:24

The 31-year-old Juventus midfielder will therefore be allowed to resume his career next March. The original ban would not have ended until August 2027.

Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August of last year after a match against Udinese. The B sample confirmed the result. Pogba denies having used banned substances to enhance his performance. However, he admitted to having taken a food supplement whose package insert refers to performance-enhancing substances.

SDA

More from the department

Challenge League stream. Bellinzona in aluminum luck - Thun's Frith only hits the post

Challenge League streamBellinzona in aluminum luck - Thun's Frith only hits the post

Arguments with players, chair smashed. Goalkeeping coach Bucchi is the arsonist on the FCL bench

Arguments with players, chair smashedGoalkeeping coach Bucchi is the arsonist on the FCL bench

Open questions after ruling against FIFA. Will footballers soon be able to move whenever they want?

Open questions after ruling against FIFAWill footballers soon be able to move whenever they want?