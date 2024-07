Strahinja Pavlovic wore the FC Basel jersey for several months. Keystone

Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic, who played for FC Basel on loan in the first half of 2022, is moving from Salzburg to AC Milan, the Austrian club has announced.

SDA

According to media reports, the new team-mate of Noah Okafor will cost €20 million plus possible bonuses.

Pavlović putting pen to paper 🖋️



Adding Serbian steel to our #DNACMilan ⚔ #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/pm5offRmUH — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2024

SDA