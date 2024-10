Riots broke out on Saturday after the Challenge League match between FC Vaduz and FC Thun. 30 to 40 masked FC Thun fans attacked police officers, according to the Liechtenstein National Police.

SDA

After the match at the Rheinparkstadion, the rioters threw bottles, pyrotechnics and iron bars at the officers, triggering a large-scale operation, the police added. One police officer and several fans were slightly injured.

Four people were arrested for violence against officers, two fan buses were temporarily stopped and the occupants checked. In the process, the police seized disguise material. The fans were then escorted to the border.

There were riots at the FC Vaduz v FC Thun football match on Saturday. (archive picture) Keystone

Four people are being investigated for resisting law enforcement, while another fan remains in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver. Stadium bans are being considered for the violent fans. Around 40 emergency services and an ambulance team were deployed.

SDA