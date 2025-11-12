Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino are having a good laugh ahead of the 2026 World Cup. KEYSTONE

In addition to the outrageous ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup finals in North America, parking prices are now also making waves. A parking space at a match can cost up to 175 US dollars.

DPA dpa

The World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA in summer 2026 is becoming increasingly expensive for fans. After ticket prices for the matches have already skyrocketed, parking on match day is also threatening to become more expensive than usual.

FIFA figures show that a parking ticket costs up to 175 US dollars. The world governing body has set up a special website for the allocation of parking spaces. Parking spaces can already be rented there for most matches. Prices vary between 75 and 175 US dollars depending on the match (semi-final in Dallas).

The parking prices for the final are not yet known. This could become a problem for fans, particularly in the USA, as the large US stadiums that are usually used for the NFL are not optimally connected to the public transport network.

A parking ticket for the semi-final game in Dallas costs 175 US dollars.

US sports fans are used to traveling to games by car, which is why there is usually plenty of parking around the stadiums, writes "The Athletic", but warns that most of these parking lots will be closed or used for other purposes during the World Cup for security reasons.

The news portal also reports that it is unclear where exactly the designated parking spaces are located for parking tickets purchased via the website. Only the advertisement for the stadium in Miami gives an approximate distance - this is an 18-minute walk to the stadium.

Mexico's president wants to give away her World Cup ticket

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum will receive the coveted ticket number 001, but instead of using it, she wants to give it away.

She wants to give her ticket number 001 for the match on June 11, 2026 in the Azteca Stadium to a young woman who loves football but cannot afford to buy a ticket, says the left-wing politician.

Sheinbaum explained at a press conference how the recipient will be chosen: "We are still thinking about how we will select the woman who will receive the ticket."

The World Cup begins on June 11 in Mexico City. (archive picture) dpa

1,825 US dollars for the most expensive ticket

According to the portal "The Athletic", prices for the opening game ranged from around 370 US dollars (320 euros) for the cheapest category to around 1,825 US dollars for the most expensive ticket. The minimum wage in Mexico is 8,364 pesos (around 455 US dollars) per month.

For the first time, 48 teams will take part in the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will last more than five weeks after the kick-off. The final will be played on July 19 in East Rutherford near New York.