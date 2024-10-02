FC Barcelona beat YB with ease. Coach Flick is satisfied, but also sees room for improvement. Tough games await - including against his former club Bayern.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Barcelona beat Young Boys 5:0 at home.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez scored a brace for the Catalans against the Bernese side. YB's Mohamed Ali Camara also scored an own goal.

Barça coach Hansi Flick spoke to blue Sport about his team's performance and looks ahead to the clash against Bayern. Show more

Hansi Flick remains down to earth as ever after the convincing 5:0 in the Champions League against Young Boys. The Barça coach said in an interview with blue Sport that the win was "well deserved". "We had a bit of luck from time to time, but I'm very satisfied," said the 59-year-old, also highlighting the defensive performance alongside the five goals scored by his charges.

Nevertheless, Flick still sees potential for improvement in his team. "We have to keep learning and developing," warned the German. "We have a number of very interesting opponents ahead of us. I'm hungry for them, as are the players and the fans, which means we have to be at our best."

Bayern coming soon - Flick on ter Stegen's successor

Their next opponents in the top flight are FC Bayern Munich, who Flick coached from 2019 to 2021, on October 23. In the league, Barcelona will play against arch-rivals Real Madrid this month, among others. Marc-André ter Stegen will certainly not be in goal; the German international recently suffered a serious injury and is expected to be out until the end of the season.

The Catalans have now brought Wojciech Szczęsny out of retirement. The Pole watched the match against YB from the stands. Iñaki Peña was in goal against the Bernese side. The 25-year-old Spaniard is currently "ahead of the game", as Flick confirmed exclusively to blue Sport.

He is not yet thinking about the clash against Bayern, as there are still games to be played in the league (against Alavés and Sevilla), according to Flick. Nevertheless, he is looking forward to it: "It's the Champions League and the Champions League or the Clásico are of course games that everyone has dreamed of."

Barça recently suffered their first defeat of the season in the league. The Catalans had surprisingly lost their first game in the new league phase of the Champions League 1:2 at AS Monaco.

The fact that Barça also did something for their goal difference with the clear victory against YB made the former national coach happy. "Nobody knows exactly how this new Champions League will work and what we'll need, but it's always good to have a good goal difference, just in case," he said.

