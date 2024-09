Alex Morgan retires from professional soccer Keystone

US striker Alex Morgan is ending her career as a professional soccer player. In addition to her retirement, the two-time world champion announced on Instagram that she is pregnant for the second time.

SDA

Morgan already gave birth to a daughter in 2020. The 35-year-old will play her last game on Sunday for her club San Diego Wave in the American professional league NWSL.

In 224 international matches, Morgan has scored 123 goals, which puts her in 5th place in the US record scoring charts.

SDA