Transfer news GC signs former Bundesliga professional Sonny Kittel

24.8.2024 - 10:53

Sonny Kittel (front) was a striker for Hamburger SV for four seasons
Sonny Kittel (front) was a striker for Hamburger SV for four seasons
Grasshoppers are strengthening their attack with the signing of Sonny Kittel. The 31-year-old German, who has 60 Bundesliga games under his belt, has signed a one-year contract.

24.08.2024, 11:12

Kittel was most recently under contract with Rakow Czestochowa in Poland, but has spent the last six months on loan with Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

The attacking midfielder originally comes from the youth ranks of Eintracht Frankfurt. He made his debut in the Bundesliga with his youth club in 2010. He later played with Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga 2 for four seasons.

