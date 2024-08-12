  1. Residential Customers
"For personal reasons" Georg Heitz leaves Chicago Fire at the end of the season

SDA

12.8.2024 - 18:33

Xherdan Shaqiri was probably the biggest transfer Georg Heitz was responsible for at the Chicago Fire. The 54-year-old sporting director is leaving the MLS club at the end of the season for personal reasons.
Keystone

Georg Heitz is leaving the Chicago Fire at the end of the current season. The club made the announcement on Monday evening.

12.8.2024 - 18:33

"It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to return to Switzerland after the 2024 season for personal reasons," Heitz was quoted as saying on the MLS club's website, without giving any details.

Heitz joined Chicago at the end of 2019 after nine successful years with FC Basel. Under his leadership, the US club built up a cross-club network with the takeover of FC Lugano.

The 54-year-old Basel native will remain a member of the Board of Directors of FC Lugano and play a key role in the relationship between the two clubs, the Fire announced.

SDA

