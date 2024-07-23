Vladimir Petkovic experienced unsuccessful months at Bordeaux in the 2021/2022 season. Picture: Keystone

Girondins Bordeaux, a traditional French club, is relegated to the 3rd division due to debt.

The club, which last played in Ligue 2, withdrew its appeal against the penalty already imposed by the competent financial authority, as the Girondins announced.

Bordeaux have won the league five times and the cup four times. Zinédine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu, Alain Giresse and Jean Tigana were some of the French greats who played for the club. Two Swiss national team coaches have also worked for Bordeaux: Daniel Jeandupeux as a striker in the 1970s and Vladimir Petkovic as coach after Euro 2021.

Girondins Bordeaux are now seeking to restructure in order to avoid bankruptcy and a further fall in the football hierarchy.

