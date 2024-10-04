Former German international Dietmar Hamann is once again critical of Harry Kane after Munich's Champions League defeat. He says he still has to prove his worth.

dpa dpa

Dietmar Hamann has renewed his criticism of star striker Harry Kane of German record champions FC Bayern Munich. "I already said after the European Championship in the summer that he still has to prove that he's worth 100 million - even though he scored over 30 goals last year," Hamann wrote in his Sky column. Kane moved to Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

"He wasn't brought in to score a hat-trick against Darmstadt. He was brought in to score against Leverkusen and Aston Villa and to score in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He hasn't done that so far. But I remain skeptical about the star striker," said Hamann. The former Bayern professional made similar comments on blue Sport back in February (see video above).

In the 1:1 in the league against Leverkusen and 0:1 in Birmingham in the premier class, Kane had failed to score in both games. The 31-year-old currently has ten competitive goals for Munich this season. "There are moments like that. He will score goals again this season," said coach Vincent Kompany on DAZN when asked about his top striker's mini goal drought.

Will Kane provide the answer against Frankfurt?

"Of course Bayern hope he finds form, because the discussions will come. And I don't think they're that far away," Hamann continued. "If I'm so dominant against Leverkusen and Villa, then I expect one of the best players in the business to create a goalscoring chance out of nothing in 90 minutes and become dangerous. You don't get that impression at the moment." Bayern face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

dpa