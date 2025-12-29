  1. Residential Customers
Despite the high prices High demand for tickets for the 2026 World Cup

SDA

29.12.2025 - 18:06

At least all the attractive matches at the World Cup will be played in sold-out stadiums. Despite 150 million ticket orders, FIFA will probably not be able to sell out all matches.
Keystone

There is criticism of the (expensive) tickets for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, FIFA can report huge demand. Fans can still apply for tickets.

Keystone-SDA

29.12.2025, 18:06

29.12.2025, 18:30

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced that 150 million orders from more than 200 countries have been received halfway through the current sales phase. This means that demand is already 30 times greater than the number of tickets available. Moreover, demand has never been so high in the history of the World Cup.

The current application phase has been running since December 11 and ends on January 13 at 5 p.m. Swiss time. For the first time, individual tickets are available for specific matches and teams in the preliminary round. The tickets will be allocated in a random draw. This will be followed by a further sales phase.

Cost: 175 US dollars. FIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

