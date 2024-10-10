Jürgen Klopp will be Head of Soccer at Red Bull from January 2025. Keystone

Jürgen Klopp is returning to the football business as "Global Head of Soccer" at Red Bull. What exactly will the coaching legend do? And is a comeback as a coach conceivable? The questions and answers about the Klopp job.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 57-year-old Jürgen Klopp will be strategically responsible for the international network of all football clubs at the Austrian company Red Bull.

"I'm running out of energy", Jürgen Klopp said at the beginning of the year when he announced his resignation as coach at Liverpool FC. Now it is the company behind the most famous energy drink, of all things, that is giving the supposedly burnt-out coach wings again.

Klopp becomes "Global Head of Soccer" at Red Bull. What does that mean?

What is Klopp's job at Red Bull?

The German will be responsible for the international network of all Red Bull football clubs at the Austrian company. Klopp will help to further develop RB's playing philosophy and contribute his expertise and network in scouting and the selection of coaches and talents. He will start his new job on January 1, 2025.

Austria national team coach Ralf Rangnick spent a year and a half between 2019 and 2020 in the position that Klopp will soon take up. "I know that it can be a very exciting, demanding and complex task, but also very time-consuming," Rangnick said at a press conference on Thursday. He has often been to Brazil and the USA in this role and has "at least been involved in the squad planning" both there and in Leipzig.

Which clubs belong to Red Bull?

In addition to the best-known clubs RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, the New York Red Bulls, Bragantino (Brazil) and Omiya Ardija (Japan) are also part of the network. Red Bull has also acquired shares in English second division club Leeds United (Championship).

How much will Klopp earn?

According to the "Bild" newspaper, the 57-year-old's annual salary will be between 8 and 11 million euros. A decent chunk, but that would be significantly less than his salary at Liverpool FC, where Klopp is said to have earned around 20 million euros a year recently.

What Klopp says about his new job

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs, but ultimately I am part of an organization that is unique, innovative and future-oriented. I couldn't be more excited about that," Klopp is quoted as saying in a group statement. "The role may have changed, but my passion for football and the people who make football what it is has not."

Jurgen Klopp on his Insta account. 📲🆕 pic.twitter.com/NLORGAC2MV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2024

What are the reactions?

Football romantics in particular are critical of Klopp's commitment to Red Bull. "Klopp has sold his soul" or "I've lost faith in the good" were harmless comments from many angry fans. For them, it is incomprehensible that the fan favorite is moving to Red Bull. The group's clubs are considered a prime example of the commercialization of football. RB Leipzig, for example, was only founded in 2009.

But Klopp also receives encouragement. "We should all be open to new things. For me, this is a completely normal path. Jürgen Klopp can work for whoever he wants. The important thing is that he stays in football and can continue to give football impetus," said Germany's record international Lothar Matthäus to Sky.

Former YB coach David Wagner - Klopp's best man - said on Sport 1:"I can understand those who might have wanted something different from him. But I condemn anyone who criticizes Kloppo for this decision. It makes me sick." Klopp is neither a worse nor a better person, nor is he a worse coach. "I find it reprehensible when people question Kloppo's values just because he will soon be working for an outstanding organization."

Is a return to the coaching bench possible?

When he announced his retirement at Liverpool, Klopp said that he could not imagine working as a coach again - at this point in time. According to Sky, however, he is said to have an exit clause in the event that he should one day be considered by the German Football Association as national coach and successor to Julian Nagelsmann. The latter's contract runs until the 2026 World Cup.

However, "Kicker " denies this. There is nothing to such a clause. There had been neither a verbal nor a written agreement. Klopp's contract with Red Bull is set to run until the end of 2029. However, this does not necessarily prevent him from returning to the touchline early. Klopp also left BVB and Liverpool before his contract expired.

