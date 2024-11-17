  1. Residential Customers
Nations League "I'm fine": Szalai reports after collapse

SDA

17.11.2024 - 08:32

The match was interrupted for several minutes after Hungary's assistant coach Adam Szalai collapsed
Keystone

Hungary's assistant coach Adam Szalai reports via social networks a few hours after his collapse in the Nations League match in Amsterdam.

"Thanks for all the messages, I'm fine," read the message posted on his Instagram channel shortly before midnight. It was accompanied by a red heart. The Hungarian Football Association also disseminated Szalai's message via X, which he had posted word-for-word on Facebook.

The 36-year-old assistant coach of the Hungarian national team collapsed on the touchline in the early stages of the Nations League match against the Netherlands (0:4) in Amsterdam on Saturday evening. During the first half, the Hungarian Football Association announced that Szalai's condition was stable and that he was conscious.

The former FC Basel striker was transported to a hospital in Amsterdam for examination. Hungarian media reported that Szalai had to be resuscitated.

