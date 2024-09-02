Joshua Kimmich to lead the German national team to the 2026 World Cup in North America Keystone

Joshua Kimmich has been named the new captain of the German national team by Julian Nagelsmann. As expected, the 29-year-old from Munich succeeds Ilkay Gündogan.

SDA

Gündogan ended his international career after the home European Championship. Nagelsmann appointed Antonio Rüdiger and Kai Havertz as Kimmich's deputies.

Kimmich will make his debut as official captain in the Nations League opener against Hungary in Düsseldorf next Saturday. Unlike at Bayern Munich, however, he will continue to play at right-back in the national team and not return to central midfield.

SDA