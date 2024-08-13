Ovideo moves to Lausanne from Argentinian club Rosario Central. IMAGO/Photosport

Lausanne-Sport are strengthening their squad with a striker from Argentina. The 20-year-old Fabricio Oviedo joins the Vaud club from Argentinean club Rosario Central, initially on loan for one year.

Oviedo made his debut in Argentina's top division in 2022 at the age of 18. According to the Lausanne club's press release, the talented striker is the most prolific player in the history of Rosario's youth academy, having scored more than 130 goals. And it has produced world champions such as Angel de Maria.

