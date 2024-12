Mohamed Salah scores the winner for Liverpool Keystone

Liverpool FC also win their sixth game in the current Champions League. The Premier League leaders, who have already qualified for the knockout round, beat Girona 1-0 away from home.

SDA

A penalty converted by Mohamed Salah after just over an hour made the difference in Catalonia. The in-form Egyptian has 16 goals and 12 assists in two games this season. In goal for Liverpool, Alisson, who returned from a two-month injury lay-off, ensured England's fifth clean sheet of the league campaign.

SDA