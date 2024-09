Jonathan Sabbatini moves to AC Bellinzona after twelve years with FC Lugano Keystone

Jonathan Sabbatini is staying in Ticino. The long-serving Lugano player is moving to Bellinzona and will play in the Challenge League in future.

After twelve years at FC Lugano, the 36-year-old Uruguayan midfielder's contract expired at the end of last season. After initially being without a club, Sabbatini has now joined AC Bellinzona, who are second in the table behind Thun with eleven points from the first six rounds.

