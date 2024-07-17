Kaishu Sano is currently making headlines off the pitch. Imago

At the beginning of June, Japanese international Kaishu Sano signed a four-year contract with Mainz 05. Even before his arrival, he is arrested in his home country for a possible sexual assault.

Patrick Lämmle

Kaishu Sano signed a four-year contract with Mainz 05 in June.

A few days before his first training session, the new team-mate of Silvan Widmer and Edimilson Fernandes is arrested in Tokyo for a possible sexual assault.

"We cannot yet evaluate or comment on these reports due to a lack of information," Mainz 05 wrote in a media release on Wednesday. Show more

Kaishu Sano was due to start training with Bundesliga club Mainz 05 after his vacation on July 21, but this may not happen. The 23-year-old midfielder is in big trouble.

Together with two 20-year-olds, Sano is accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman with whom they were having dinner in a hotel. Another woman is said to have been present, but to have left the group earlier. As reported by "Bild" with reference to "consistent media reports in Asia", the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night in the Japanese capital Tokyo. The alleged victim reported the assault to the police, and shortly afterwards Sano and the two other men were arrested near the hotel.

It is currently completely unclear whether the professional really faces a prison sentence. According to Japanese media, it is also still unclear whether Sano and his two alleged accomplices admit or deny the crime. As always in such cases, the presumption of innocence applies.

Mainz 05 and Sano's ex-club remain cautious

In the meantime, Mainz 05 has responded to the allegations in a press release: "Late last night, Mainz 05 was surprised by reports from the Japanese media that new signing Kaishu Sano had been arrested in his home country. We cannot yet evaluate or comment on these reports due to a lack of information." The club is "endeavoring to clarify the matter as quickly and comprehensively as possible".

Sano's ex-club Kashima Antlers from the Japanese J1 League also commented. "The transfer procedure to Mainz has already been completed. But the club is very concerned as it is a case related to a former player. Due to the nature of the case, the club cannot comment on the details, but is keeping a close eye on the situation."

Mainz 05 with the Swiss Silvan Widmer and Edimilson Fernandes will start the new season on August 24. Let's see if former FCZ coach Bo Henriksen can also count on Sano's services then.