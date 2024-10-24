Roberto Mancini was Saudi Arabia's national team coach for just over a year Keystone

Roberto Mancini coached the Saudi Arabian national team for just over a year. Now his contract is being terminated.

SDA

Roberto Mancini is no longer the national football coach of Saudi Arabia. The existing contract with the 59-year-old has been terminated by mutual agreement, the country's association announced. Accordingly, the search for a successor to the Italian is already underway. According to media reports, Mancini originally signed a contract in Saudi Arabia until 2027.

Mancini moved to the Arabian Peninsula in August 2023 amid massive criticism in his home country. During his coaching career, he won the Italian league title three times with Inter Milan and was European champion with Italy in 2021.

