The European Championship exit against Spain was Manuel Neuer's last game in the DFB goal. dpa

After one and a half decades and eight major tournaments as number one, Manuel Neuer has called it a day in goal for the national team. The European Championship defeat against Spain was his last international match.

dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from the DFB squad on Wednesday.

For coach Julian Nagelsmann, Neuer's departure is a "great loss - both on a sporting and personal level."

Marc-André ter Stegen is now considered the first contender for the number one goalkeeper position in the national team. Show more

A great German goalkeeping era has come to an end. A decade and a half after his debut in the national team, Manuel Neuer sits in front of a camera and says: "The day had to come at some point." Without tears, but rather with a satisfied smile, the 38-year-old announces his retirement from the DFB team. "Today marks the end of my career with the German national football team."

After the home European Championships without a happy ending, the exceptional footballer rejects the long-term goal of the 2026 World Cup and will only play for FC Bayern in the future. After many years of waiting, Marc-André ter Stegen's time has come in the national team.

Adulation from Nagelsmann and Völler

Following the retirements of Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan, national team coach Julian Nagelsmann has to replace another veteran player and important pillar of the team. "Even though I can understand Manu's decision and his motives, his departure is a great loss - both in sporting and personal terms," Nagelmann said in a DFB statement, praising his former protégé: "Manu has shaped the goalkeeping game like no other in the history of football."

DFB Sports Director Rudi Völler also said: "In the goalkeeping country Germany, Manu once again stands out among many exceptional keepers, he has revolutionized the goalkeeping game with his style."

Forgoing the 2026 World Cup despite being in good physical condition

On June 2, 2009, Neuer made his DFB debut against the United Arab Emirates (7:2) - and was "ultra nervous". For eight major tournaments after that, Neuer was the number one in the German goal - the crowning glory for him and an entire generation of footballers was the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil. Looking back, he feels proud and grateful for his time in the DFB squad, which he captained for seven years.

"I feel very good physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico would have been very appealing to me," Neuer said in a statement. At the same time, however, he is convinced that now is the right time to retire. "Anyone who knows me knows that this decision was not easy for me." The 2-1 loss to Spain in the quarter-finals of the European Championship at home after extra time will therefore be Neuer's last competitive match with the eagle on his chest.

Time to think after the European Championship exit

Neuer has played 124 international matches for Germany - a total of 11,100 minutes in the DFB goal, or 185 hours or 7.7 days. For over a decade, he made his mark on the international goalkeeping game with his exceptional performances, his skill, his reflexes and also his class far in front of the goal line. "Manuel Neuer is one of the most influential figures in German football and sporting history, even during his playing days," praised Bayern's head of sport Max Eberl.

The Gelsenkirchen-born player had initially left the decision about his future in the DFB team open after the European Championship. "I said I'd think about it after the tournament," said the long-serving captain immediately after his European Championship exit. At the beginning of the week, there were even reports that Neuer wanted to continue. But he drew a line under it. "Personally, I loved wearing the German national team jersey. Thank you very much for that," he said in the video, addressing the fans and former companions.

"We will miss Manu"

The end of his DFB or even football career could have come a year and a half ago. He suffered a complicated lower leg fracture in a serious skiing accident after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. "What came after that was an encore for me personally," said Neuer. "The fact that I managed to do it again, to be on the pitch at a home European Championship, was the icing on the cake."

German coach Nagelsmann had already announced during the European Championships that he wanted to rejuvenate the DFB squad with a view to the 2026 World Cup. After Kroos, who ended his entire footballing career at the age of 34, and Müller, Neuer is the last world champion from Rio to retire from the DFB squad. "We will miss Manu in the national team," said the coach. Like Müller, Neuer now wants to go for the biggest titles again with Bayern - the Champions League final is due to take place in Munich in spring 2025. DFB captain Gündogan also recently ended his DFB career.

Is it finally ter Stegen's turn?

Neuer's long-time teammate and team rival ter Stegen (32) is now the first contender for the national team's number one goal. The FC Barcelona professional had already raised his hopes for the role of number one at the home European Championships. But then Neuer returned - for his final appearances in DFB kit.

dpa