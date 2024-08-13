Lothar Matthäus is convinced by Bayer Leverkusen. dpa

The record international sees the champions in a good position. But it won't be a sure-fire success and Leverkusen certainly have one club to fear.

The new season will be no walk in the park for Xhaka and Co. "FC Bayern are keen to make up for last season."

The core of the team has stayed together. Nevertheless, there is still a lot to do. After the European Championship and Copa America, the team first has to find itself again. Show more

TV pundit Lothar Matthäus believes German football champions Bayer Leverkusen have a lot to play for in the coming season. "Just like last year, Bayer 04 has a small lead over the competition. But the new season won't be a sure-fire success, because there's the added burden of the Champions League and FC Bayern are keen to make up for last season," Matthäus writes in his Sky column.

"The coach and the club management have done a sensational job over the past two years. They have kept Florian Wirtz, brought in Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer and signed Victor Boniface for relatively little money," said the record-breaking German international. The transfers were completed and the team stayed together. That also has to do with coach Xabi Alonso.

"There is still a lot to do"

"Nevertheless, there is still a lot to do for the Werkself. The national team players were at the European Championship and Copa America, the team first has to find itself again, but I don't see a problem with that because of the environment," says Matthäus. "The fact that the preparation games didn't go well in terms of results is perhaps a good thing. Everyone can see that the finishing touches are still missing and we will continue to work on this over the next few days."

