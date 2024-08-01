Granit Xhaka is back in full swing after tearing his muscle fibers. He is preparing for the upcoming season with Bayer Leverkusen. blue Sport met the national team captain at the training camp in Donaueschingen.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Granit Xhaka is in the middle of his pre-season preparations with Bayer Leverkusen.

The national team captain is "100 percent fit again", as he tells blue Sport. He has been given the opportunity by Bayer Leverkusen to receive treatment during his vacation.

When asked about August 1, Xhaka says that he is proud to be Swiss. "Today is a special day for all Swiss people." Show more

Granit Xhaka is back in the football business. The national team captain is preparing for the new season with Bayer Leverkusen. The German champions are staying where European champions Spain were based during the European Championships: in a five-star hotel in Donaueschingen.

Xhaka appears relaxed during the interview with blue Sport. "A vacation did me good after such a long season," says the midfielder. Last season was a real monster program for Xhaka. He played 65 competitive matches and tore a muscle fiber before the round of 16 clash against Italy at the European Championships. He played anyway.

As a result, Xhaka's vacation was not just about resting his legs. He devoted himself intensively to his recovery. "I had the opportunity to receive treatment during my vacation," said Xhaka. He received a visit from Bayer Leverkusen's head physio. Now Xhaka is back to full strength. "I'm 100 percent fit."

Are the mega seasons still reasonable?

Xhaka wants to attack again with Leverkusen in the coming season. He describes it as "very important" that the core of the championship-winning team remains in place. "We're happy that the summer vacation has been quieter for the club."

However, the football season will be anything but quiet. With the Bundesliga, cup and Champions League, Xhaka and Co. have a hefty program ahead of them. Are so many games in one season still reasonable? Xhaka keeps a low profile: "We can't influence how many games we have." The only thing you can influence is your own fitness and performance on the pitch.

Xhaka wishes Switzerland a happy birthday

On the day of the interview, Xhaka wished Switzerland a happy birthday on Instagram. "Today is a special day for all Swiss people," said Xhaka about August 1. "Switzerland is my home. I was able to take my first steps in Switzerland. In football, at school. I am proud to be Swiss."

"Happy Birthday Switzerland": Granit Xhaka wishes Switzerland a happy birthday on Instagram. screenshot/instagram@granitxhaka

Next Saturday, Xhaka will play his first test match with Leverkusen against French first division side Lens. On the following Wednesday, the 31-year-old will reunite with his former club Arsenal. What does Xhaka think about this clash? "I'm looking forward to it."