Denis Zakaria and Monaco celebrate their next win in the league Keystone

Monaco move ahead in the long-distance duel with Paris Saint-Germain. Coach Adi Hütter's team won 2:1 away from home against Rennes.

German Thilo Kehrer and American Folarin Balogun scored for the visitors in the 6th and 22nd minutes, with Ludovic Blas equalizing in between. While captain Denis Zakaria and goalkeeper Philipp Köhn played through for Monaco, Breel Embolo, who has yet to score this season, had to watch the away win from the substitutes' bench. The three players are currently in the squad for the Swiss national team.

Monegasque have 19 points after seven matchdays. PSG have the chance to draw level on points and reclaim the lead at the top of the table when they travel to Nice on Sunday.

