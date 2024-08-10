YB is still not making any headway and is still waiting for its first win after the fifth game of the season. Is coach Patrick Rahmen the problem? blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon clearly answers in the negative.

Patrick Lämmle

YB drew 2-2 against Yverdon and have just two points after five games.

Patrick Rahmen last won a game on April 14, when he was still coach of Winterthur.

However, blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon does not believe that Rahmen is up for discussion.

The fans who had traveled with the team kicked off the YB quarter of an hour with a magnificent fireworks display. The score is still 2:1 for YB. As soon as the banging stops, Yverdon strikes and scores the equalizer. It remained 2:2 until the final whistle.

Two points after five games, the worst start YB has ever had to a Super League season. And so the fans take the players to task after the game. Sandro Lauper understands the reaction of the fans.

Lauper is much angrier about Mohamed Ali Camara's sending off: "We weakened ourselves with a red card, just like in the first game against Sion, which should never happen." Especially as Camara's foul didn't even thwart a chance.

Patrick Rahmen has forgotten how to win

After five games, YB have a goal difference of 6:13 - neither the front nor the back are matching up. The weak start to the season naturally does not reflect well on the coach.

Patrick Rahmen joined YB for the new season and has yet to bag a win with the Bernese side. He has been waiting for a win this season since mid-April, when he led Winterthur to a 1-0 victory against relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. This was followed by 12 games over the course of the season, in which he only managed to win 2 points.

blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon, however, does not believe that a coaching discussion has broken out in Bern. "I don't think Patrick Rahmen is the problem. We know from the last few seasons that he's doing a good job."

Listen to Patrick Rahmen's analysis of the current situation in the video below:

The highlights of the match