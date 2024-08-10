  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

YB crisis comes to a head Montandon: "Patrick Rahmen is not the problem"

Patrick Lämmle

10.8.2024

YB is still not making any headway and is still waiting for its first win after the fifth game of the season. Is coach Patrick Rahmen the problem? blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon clearly answers in the negative.

10.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • YB drew 2-2 against Yverdon and have just two points after five games.
  • Patrick Rahmen last won a game on April 14, when he was still coach of Winterthur.
  • However, blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon does not believe that Rahmen is up for discussion.
Show more

The fans who had traveled with the team kicked off the YB quarter of an hour with a magnificent fireworks display. The score is still 2:1 for YB. As soon as the banging stops, Yverdon strikes and scores the equalizer. It remained 2:2 until the final whistle.

Two points after five games, the worst start YB has ever had to a Super League season. And so the fans take the players to task after the game. Sandro Lauper understands the reaction of the fans.

Lauper is much angrier about Mohamed Ali Camara's sending off: "We weakened ourselves with a red card, just like in the first game against Sion, which should never happen." Especially as Camara's foul didn't even thwart a chance.

Patrick Rahmen has forgotten how to win

After five games, YB have a goal difference of 6:13 - neither the front nor the back are matching up. The weak start to the season naturally does not reflect well on the coach.

Patrick Rahmen joined YB for the new season and has yet to bag a win with the Bernese side. He has been waiting for a win this season since mid-April, when he led Winterthur to a 1-0 victory against relegated Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. This was followed by 12 games over the course of the season, in which he only managed to win 2 points.

Camara sent off after brutal foul. Draw in Yverdon - champions YB remain winless in fifth game

Camara sent off after brutal foulDraw in Yverdon - champions YB remain winless in fifth game

blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon, however, does not believe that a coaching discussion has broken out in Bern. "I don't think Patrick Rahmen is the problem. We know from the last few seasons that he's doing a good job."

Listen to Patrick Rahmen's analysis of the current situation in the video below:

The highlights of the match

Super League

Video highlights. Promoted Sion greet the top after victory against Winterthur

Video highlightsPromoted Sion greet the top after victory against Winterthur

35 days after missing at the European Championship. Akanji converts decisive penalty to secure ManCity's first title of the season

35 days after missing at the European ChampionshipAkanji converts decisive penalty to secure ManCity's first title of the season

Record transfer. Tottenham sign goalscorer Solanke from Bournemouth

Record transferTottenham sign goalscorer Solanke from Bournemouth

Transfer ticker. Tottenham make record transfer ++ ManUtd help themselves to Bayern twice ++ Millar leaves FCB

Transfer tickerTottenham make record transfer ++ ManUtd help themselves to Bayern twice ++ Millar leaves FCB

First win for Rahmen?. Young Boys must deliver away at Yverdon

First win for Rahmen?Young Boys must deliver away at Yverdon