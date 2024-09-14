Bayern's players celebrate the 0:2 goal. dpa

German international Jamal Musiala has recently been criticized. But the attacking artist responded in Kiel with a goal after 14 seconds. However, he is still some way off the league record.

German international Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich has scored the club's third-fastest goal in the Bundesliga with a strike after 14 seconds. With the low shot, the 21-year-old top player scored Bayern's 1-0 win over Holstein Kiel in Saturday evening's Bundesliga match - and also answered criticism of him from TV pundit Dietmar Hamann.

According to data provider Opta, it was the third-fastest goal in Munich's Bundesliga history after Giovane Elber (1998/11 seconds) and Lothar Matthäus (1986/13 seconds).

Musiala is still some way off the league record. Ex-professional Karim Bellarabi and Kevin Volland of Union Berlin share the record of nine seconds. Bellarabi scored his early goal in 2014 with Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Borussia Dortmund. Volland, then still in the TSG Hoffenheim shirt, scored after nine seconds against Bayern in 2015.

Musiala's response to Hamann's criticism

It was already 0:3 after 13 minutes in Kiel. Musiala's goal was also a response to criticism from TV pundit Dietmar Hamann. The ex-professional had described the 21-year-old as a "lone player" and "solo entertainer".

On TV channel Sky, he clarified his criticism before the game. "Musiala is probably the best dribbler in Europe or the world, but in my opinion the balance isn't right at the moment. If he were to pick his head up a bit more and use his teammate, it would probably help more," said Hamann.

Eberl wants to keep Musiala: "Knows what he has at Bayern"

Bayern have been in contract talks with Musiala for some time and are hoping to reach an agreement soon. "We've been talking to each other for months now. We will sit down, we will talk. We'll do it calmly," said Munich sporting director Max Eberl on TV channel Sky and emphasized: "Jamal knows what he has in Bayern. But we also know what we have in Jamal."

Musiala still has a contract in Munich until 2026. According to Eberl, the technician should "become one of the faces" at FC Bayern in the future, also mentioning players such as Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Josip Stanisic. "We want to win the Champions League, we want to win the national titles. That's the ambition we have. Then Jamal will also receive his personal awards," said Eberl.

Eberl did not want to respond to Dietmar Hamann's criticism: "That's exactly his quality. That's what solves situations for us. We often play against a deep block. Then you need someone who can do something extraordinary. And Jamal can do that."

