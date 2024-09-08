Julian Nagelsmann hugs key player Jamal Musiala. IMAGO/ANP

They are the "future". They are something "special". They are a "blessing for Germany". Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz receive plenty of compliments after the win against Hungary.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jamal Musiala was not nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or.

In the Nations League match against Hungary, the German put on a real football show and was directly involved in four of the five goals.

After the game, DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann took offense at the French football award. Show more

After Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz lead Germany to victory with a football show against Hungary, Julian Nagelsmann can't resist a verbal jab at the organizers of the Ballon d'Or. "If they stay like this, they'll both be nominated for the Ballon d'Or at some point. And then there's the potential for both of them to win it one day," said the 37-year-old after the DFB team's 5-0 win to start the Nations League.

The fact that Musiala, unlike Wirtz, was not named among the final 30 candidates by the French organizers of the prestigious award did indeed seem like a big football farce late on Saturday evening in Düsseldorf. Colleague Pascal Gross described the duo as "world class" and a "blessing for football in Germany". Captain Joshua Kimmich stated: "They are already very important for us. They've already scored a few goals."

🔟 | PERFECTION



Jamal Musiala v Hungary:



👌 71 touches

⚽️ 1 goal

🎯 1 shot

🅰️ 3 assists

🎁 4 big chances created

🔑 7 key passes

👟 46/52 accurate passes

💨 2/4 successful dribbles

⚔️ 9/14 duels won

🦵 4 tackles

📈 10 Sofascore Rating



An outstanding display in a 5–0 win! 🇩🇪💎… pic.twitter.com/bVHd7mEAA9 — Sofascore Football (@SofascoreINT) September 7, 2024

Füllkrug feels like a beneficiary

Against Hungary, "Wusiala" were involved in practically every one of the five goals, whether as initiators, passers or finishers. Striker Niclas Füllkrug described himself as a "beneficiary" of the duo, who simply picked up where they left off at the home European Championships. "The two of them are something special," said the 31-year-old.

As a professional ten years his senior, the former Dortmund player had a word of warning: "As Germany, we have to look after the boys a bit, stay a bit calm, make sure they continue to perform at the same level and not be too critical if things don't go our way. That will be our future," said Füllkrug.

Musiala marched through the interview zone in Düsseldorf with the same ease he showed on the pitch. With large headphones around his neck, he bounced and somehow also floated. Football is simply easy for him. His colleague Wirtz quickly marched after him with his designer bathing bag. "It's always fun to play with Flo, we can gamble around all evening after scoring a goal or two," said the Munich native.

