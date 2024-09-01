  1. Residential Customers
Zurich - Lucerne 1:1 No winner at the Letzigrund

1.9.2024 - 18:58

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz changes four players at the break against Luzern
The top match ends without a winner. Zurich and Lucerne drew 1-1 after two different halves.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz made four changes at the break because he was visibly dissatisfied with the first half. The unorthodox measure had the desired effect. The Zurich side got into the game much better and deservedly equalized in the 56th minute through Juan Perea.

This was necessary, as Lucerne had been leading since the 21st minute. The visitors, who had traveled to the Letzigrund with the confidence of three consecutive victories, also played a lively game against FCZ. The opening goal by Andrejs Ciganiks after a fine assist from Lars Villiger was well deserved.

In the intense final phase, both teams had chances to score the winner. Pius Dorn's supposed 2:1 for Lucerne was disallowed due to an offside, while Zurich's Ifeanyi Mathew's long-range shot hit the post. In the end, the points were shared fairly. Both teams now have eleven points, although Zurich have played one game less and are the only unbeaten team in the Super League.

Zurich - Lucerne 1:1 (0:1)

16'191 spectators. - SR von Mandach. - Goals: 21 Ciganiks (Villiger) 0:1. 56 Perea (Gomez) 1:1.

Zurich: Brecher; Denoon (46. Kryeziu), Katic, Gomez, Tosic (46. Leidner); Marchesano, Conde, Chouiar (75. Oko-Flex); Ligue (46. Mathew), Perea, Okita (46. Sabobo).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks; Rrudhani (46. Spadanuda), Owusu (75. Kadak), Beloko, Karweina; Villiger, Klidje (75. Stankovic).

Cautions: 12th Rrudhani, 16th Okita, 28th Knezevic, 40th Denoon, 52nd Sabobo, 55th Leidner, 95th Loretz.

