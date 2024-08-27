  1. Residential Customers
"Let someone else do it" Parents intervene - Matthäus quits as youth coach

27.8.2024 - 11:30

After criticism from parents: Lothar Matthäus quits as Grünwalder youth coach.
After criticism from parents: Lothar Matthäus quits as Grünwalder youth coach.
Lothar Matthäus coached a youth team for two years. Now the record-breaking German international is quitting - and gives a surprising reason.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lothar Matthäus was youth coach at TSV Gründwald for two years. But now the 63-year-old is quitting.
  • The 1990 world champion justifies his decision with the harsh criticism of the players' parents and says: "The players have caused fewer problems than the kids' parents."
Lothar Matthäus is no longer youth coach at TSV Grünwald. The reason: apparently the parents of the young players. "I have resigned as coach. It was a successful two years. The players caused fewer problems than the kids' parents," said the record-breaking German national team player on "Sky90 - die Fussballdebatte".

Even the experience of 150 international matches apparently did not help the 1990 world champion captain from criticizing his management. "And then I thought to myself, hanging on the phone all day and having to listen to everything I do wrong. Everyone's child doesn't play enough. Then I thought to myself: let someone else do it, maybe he'll do it better," reported the 63-year-old.

The former world footballer has been in charge of his son Milan's team at the Bayernliga promoted team for the past two seasons.

