At 41, it's over: Pepe played his last games as a professional footballer at the European Championship in Germany

He was still on the pitch at the European Championship in Germany, but now it's over: Portugal's long-serving defender Pepe is ending his playing career.

The 41-year-old former Real Madrid defender, who played for FC Porto in his home country for the last five and a half years, published a video entitled "Obrigado" (Thank you) on social networks.

Pepe made 141 appearances for Portugal's national team and was also part of the team led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2016 European Championship triumph. Last season, he first became the oldest outfield player in the Champions League and then also the oldest goalscorer.

Pepe spent the majority of his career at Real Madrid, for whom he played 334 games. He won 15 titles with the Whites, including the Champions League three times.

